HOPE! There is Hope! Hang on tight!

HOPE! - This message is inspired by Atonement Day. Atonement Day is, of course, about Atonement. Atonement is, of course, about Hope! Notice how atonement and hope are linked in the Psalms: “Surely every man walks like a shadow. Surely they busy themselves in vain. He heaps up, and doesn’t know who shall gather. Now, Lord, what do I wait for? My hope is in you." ... "You who hear prayer, to you all men will come. Sins overwhelmed me, but you atoned for our transgressions. Blessed is one whom you choose, and cause to come near, that he may live in your courts. We will be filled with the goodness of your house, your holy temple. By awesome deeds of righteousness, you answer us, Elohim of our salvation. You who are the hope of all the ends of the earth, of those who are far away on the sea.." We all need hope to get us through these troubled days. Be encouraged by this Scriptural message of HOPE! Psalms 39:6-7, 65:2-5