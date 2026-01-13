Russian mysterious 'Doomsday Radio' is just activated and transmitted encrypted codes, broadcasting cryptic audio messages to unidentified listeners, who believe something major could happen soon! Reports from sources such as Izvestia confirm that Doomsday Radio better known as radio station UVB-76, transmitted the cryptic Russian message "Nutoshato" on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 10:37 a.m. Moscow time. Doomsday Radio, formerly located near Povarovo, about 40 km northwest of Moscow, is a shortwave station that buzzes constantly and transmits cryptic signals intermittently, often suspected of being military tests. It is believed to be part of a secret military communications network, possibly even a safeguard connected to Russian nuclear command system. However, there has been no confirmation of any imminent event.

The Russian military radio station, known for its increased activity during global crises, also issued several cryptic messages last week, such as "Neptune, Thymus, Foxcloak, Nootabu," sparking concerns about their meaning. Video of the broadcast has flooded social media, with users worried that 'something big is about to happen.' Although the broadcast appears random, some experts believe the Russian government is using the radio station as a safeguard in case of nuclear war.

