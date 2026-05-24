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America’s Oil Emergency Has Begun | $6 Gas, SPR Collapse & Supply Chain Panic
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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The global oil crisis is no longer theoretical. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut down, the world has lost nearly 20% of its oil and LNG supply, and experts are now warning that rationing measures could begin within weeks.

Tonight on Behind the Line, John Wickert breaks down:

Why gas prices are exploding nationwide

Why Washington State is approaching $6 per gallon

The hidden diesel crisis driving inflation

Trump’s proposal to pause the federal gas tax

The shocking decision to loan out 53.3 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Why America’s emergency oil stockpile is now at dangerously low levels

The risk of fuel rationing, supply chain disruptions, food inflation, and economic stagflation

How global conflict is colliding with state-level energy policy

This is not just a “high gas prices” story anymore. This is a global supply shock with consequences for every American household, every truck route, every grocery store, and every industry dependent on fuel.

If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the transition from “expensive fuel” to actual scarcity becomes a real possibility.


#EnergyCrisis #GasPrices #OilCrash #StrategicPetroleumReserve #DieselPrices #WashingtonState #Inflation #StraitOfHormuz #FuelPrices #SupplyChain #Trump #MiddleEast #Economy #BehindTheLine #OilShortage

Keywords
strait of hormuzeconomic crisisgas taxgas pricesoil shortagestagflationfuel shortagesenergy crisisfuel rationingsupply chain collapsediesel pricesinflation crisisstrategic petroleum reserveenergy emergencywashington gas pricesglobal oil crisisfuel inflationoil supply crashspr oil loantrump gas taxrefinery shortageswashington fuel costsmiddle east war oildiesel inflationoil market panic
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