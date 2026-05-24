America’s Oil Emergency Has Begun | $6 Gas, SPR Collapse & Supply Chain Panic

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The global oil crisis is no longer theoretical. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut down, the world has lost nearly 20% of its oil and LNG supply, and experts are now warning that rationing measures could begin within weeks.
Tonight on Behind the Line, John Wickert breaks down:
Why gas prices are exploding nationwide
Why Washington State is approaching $6 per gallon
The hidden diesel crisis driving inflation
Trump’s proposal to pause the federal gas tax
The shocking decision to loan out 53.3 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Why America’s emergency oil stockpile is now at dangerously low levels
The risk of fuel rationing, supply chain disruptions, food inflation, and economic stagflation
How global conflict is colliding with state-level energy policy
This is not just a “high gas prices” story anymore. This is a global supply shock with consequences for every American household, every truck route, every grocery store, and every industry dependent on fuel.
If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the transition from “expensive fuel” to actual scarcity becomes a real possibility.
#EnergyCrisis #GasPrices #OilCrash #StrategicPetroleumReserve #DieselPrices #WashingtonState #Inflation #StraitOfHormuz #FuelPrices #SupplyChain #Trump #MiddleEast #Economy #BehindTheLine #OilShortage
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