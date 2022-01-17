© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Plan to Tag Us for the New World Order Slave System
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • January 17, 2022
From Dr. Joseph Mercola
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, whom I’ve interviewed twice previously, was among the first U.S. physicians to develop an early treatment program for the novel SARS-CoV-2 infection. He popularized the use of hydroxychloroquine and zinc, and when hydroxychloroquine became increasingly difficult to obtain, he was also among the first to identify quercetin as a viable alternative.
When the pandemic started, Zelenko was practicing in New York. He has since moved to Florida, where he’s been giving interviews for several hours a day, trying to spread the word about early treatment and prevention. As noted by Zelenko:
“It's a very treatable infection — or should I say bioweapon? — if done within the first few days, because COVID is two diseases. It's the infectious stage of the virus, and then a week later, you have the pathogenic inflammatory reaction that does all the damage to the lungs and causes blood clots.
So, it's all about timing. And the data is very clear. There are dozens of peer-reviewed studies that prove if you treat COVID within the first few days, you have an 85% reduction in hospitalization and death. It's a no-brainer. You could have saved 700,000 people from going to the hospital out of 800,000.”
While licensed to practice medicine in Florida, Zelenko now spends most of his time educating the public and other doctors. He’s also available via telemedicine, but his passion has become researching and developing simple, natural approaches to complex health problems — including his own.
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, whom I’ve interviewed twice previously, was among the first U.S. physicians to develop an early treatment program for the novel SARS-CoV-2 infection. He popularized the use of hydroxychloroquine and zinc, and when hydroxychloroquine became increasingly difficult to obtain, he was also among the first to identify quercetin as a viable alternative.
When the pandemic started, Zelenko was practicing in New York. He has since moved to Florida, where he’s been giving interviews for several hours a day, trying to spread the word about early treatment and prevention. As noted by Zelenko:
“It's a very treatable infection — or should I say bioweapon? — if done within the first few days, because COVID is two diseases. It's the infectious stage of the virus, and then a week later, you have the pathogenic inflammatory reaction that does all the damage to the lungs and causes blood clots.
So, it's all about timing. And the data is very clear. There are dozens of peer-reviewed studies that prove if you treat COVID within the first few days, you have an 85% reduction in hospitalization and death. It's a no-brainer. You could have saved 700,000 people from going to the hospital out of 800,000.”
While licensed to practice medicine in Florida, Zelenko now spends most of his time educating the public and other doctors. He’s also available via telemedicine, but his passion has become researching and developing simple, natural approaches to complex health problems — including his own.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.