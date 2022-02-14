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Warning!!!!! Avoid all GMO foods, fruits, tobacco plants to avoid covid-19 vaccines,about medicago inc. canadian biotechnology company and their updates on building plant based covid-19 vaccines
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782 views • February 14, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had accepted Jesus Christ. This video is for you about government's plan to deliver vaccines through tobacco plants from national tv's website, about medicago inc. canadian biotechnology company and their updates on building plant based covid-19 vaccines, avoid all gmo foods some of the vitamin foods and fruits are genetically modified in which vaccines can be delivered to each individuals, consume only non gmo vitamin foods and fruits, graphene oxide can be reduced or detoxed with large intake of vitamin c and vitamin c and e can reduce the amount of heavy metals from human body . if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. Please pray to God that these cults or governments should not built plant based covid-19 vaccines to kill us . Within few hours a links regarding to these topics will be given below.
LINKS:- https://www.ossila.com/pages/reducing-graphene-oxide-to-graphene-using-environmentally-safe-materials, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3730955/, https://loovfood.com/7-foods-that-help-you-to-detox-from-harmful-heavy-metals/, https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1080/10915810801992384, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medicago_Inc., https://medicago.com/en/press-release/medicago-submits-phase-3-data-to-health-canada-for-its-plant-based-covid-19-vaccine-candidate/, https://medicago.com/en/, https://allianceforscience.cornell.edu/blog/2020/05/gmo-tomato-as-edible-covid-vaccine-mexican-scientists-work-to-make-it-a-reality/, https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/your-next-vaccine-could-be-grown-in-a-tobacco-plant.
UPDATE:- uk has released gmo based covid-19 vaccine approved by UK Department of Health and Social Care and the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and it's link is given below
LINK:- https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca/information-for-healthcare-professionals-on-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-regulation-174.
LINKS:- https://www.ossila.com/pages/reducing-graphene-oxide-to-graphene-using-environmentally-safe-materials, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3730955/, https://loovfood.com/7-foods-that-help-you-to-detox-from-harmful-heavy-metals/, https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1080/10915810801992384, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medicago_Inc., https://medicago.com/en/press-release/medicago-submits-phase-3-data-to-health-canada-for-its-plant-based-covid-19-vaccine-candidate/, https://medicago.com/en/, https://allianceforscience.cornell.edu/blog/2020/05/gmo-tomato-as-edible-covid-vaccine-mexican-scientists-work-to-make-it-a-reality/, https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/your-next-vaccine-could-be-grown-in-a-tobacco-plant.
UPDATE:- uk has released gmo based covid-19 vaccine approved by UK Department of Health and Social Care and the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and it's link is given below
LINK:- https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca/information-for-healthcare-professionals-on-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-regulation-174.
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