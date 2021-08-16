BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Zelenko: Most People Infected Can Recover With Treat in Time, No Need the Vaccine
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
80 views • August 16, 2021
https://gnews.org/1468941/

8/5/2021 Dr. Zelenko: There is no need for this vaccine. Children have a 99.998% chance of getting better. Young adults from 18 to 45 have a chance of more than 99.95% of getting better. Naturally induced immunity is a billion times more effective than artificially induced immunity through a vaccine. Bill Gates said last year, 7 billion people need to be vaccinated, the death rate will be over 2 billion people. So wake up. This is World War 3. This is a level of malfeasance and malevolence that we have not seen probably in the history of humanity.
Keywords
chinawarroombioweaponccphongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinehcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsludedryannfscgettr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Coco Somers
The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn&#8217;t the only high-protein food

The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn’t the only high-protein food

Patrick Lewis
Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Willow Tohi
Analysis of Federal Survey Data Finds Higher Odds of Autism, ADHD Among COVID-19 Vaccinated Children

Analysis of Federal Survey Data Finds Higher Odds of Autism, ADHD Among COVID-19 Vaccinated Children

Morgan S. Verity
Studies Link Regular Coffee Drinking to Changes in Gut, Metabolism, Liver and Brain

Studies Link Regular Coffee Drinking to Changes in Gut, Metabolism, Liver and Brain

Coco Somers
Immunologist warns COVID response corrupted medical science

Immunologist warns COVID response corrupted medical science

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy