Dr. Zelenko: Most People Infected Can Recover With Treat in Time, No Need the Vaccine

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8/5/2021 Dr. Zelenko: There is no need for this vaccine. Children have a 99.998% chance of getting better. Young adults from 18 to 45 have a chance of more than 99.95% of getting better. Naturally induced immunity is a billion times more effective than artificially induced immunity through a vaccine. Bill Gates said last year, 7 billion people need to be vaccinated, the death rate will be over 2 billion people. So wake up. This is World War 3. This is a level of malfeasance and malevolence that we have not seen probably in the history of humanity.