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Covering the Monika and Alfred Schaefer Holocaust Trial in Germany - Part 2
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10 views • October 20, 2021
July 2, 2018 was the beginning of the trial in Germany of Monika and her brother Alfred Schaefer for Holocaust denial. I want to support them as they are fighting for the freedom of humanity. This is the second video.
The German website for Monika is: https://wir-sind-monika.com/
Donate at http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://twitter.com/
http://www.thulesociety.com
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos to spread the word.
The German website for Monika is: https://wir-sind-monika.com/
Donate at http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://twitter.com/
http://www.thulesociety.com
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos to spread the word.
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