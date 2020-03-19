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Pompeo on China's 'disinformation campaign': They put countless lives at risk
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China's Communist Party tried to suppress the truth instead of trying to suppress coronavirus, says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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