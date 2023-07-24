Create New Account
Trent Loos: On the Loos in Iowa Defending Landowners Against Eminent Domain
The New American
Published 15 hours ago

Nationally syndicated radio host Trent Loos spoke at the July rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa: “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption.” He points out the illogic and dangers of burying carbon dioxide deep within the earth, when carbon dioxide is plant food, necessary to maintaining life on planet earth.

