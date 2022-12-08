Former Fed Governor: Recession is Coming but Inflation Will also Come Down

https://gnews.org/articles/534005
11/21/2022 Former Fed Governor Robert Heller says that 2023 is going to recession as money supply continue to slow. But the good news is that inflation will also come down as we get into the recession.
