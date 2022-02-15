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Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and Medical Ethics
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10 views • February 15, 2022
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty was fired from the University of California for not being willing to allow an experimental drug to be injected into his body as a condition of employment. Dr. Kheriaty was director of the Medical Ethics Program. There has been a 40% increase in all-cause mortality in the past year and the public health establishment is baffled. One-size-fits-all vaccine mandates remain in place. Pfizer vaccine clinical trial data has been hidden. When requested through FOIA, Pfizer wanted 75 years to reveal it.
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