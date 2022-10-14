The Avalanche Begins -- Two HUGE Wins for Bitcoin (Google Accepts)

Bitcoin and crypto currencies in general have taken a huge step forward as Google recently announced that they would be excepting various crypto currencies as a form of payment for the cloud computing services.That in addition to the fact that changes make it more savory CEOs to adopt bitcoin as a store of value is huge news and are two massive boulders dislodge that will still be creating an avalanche in bitcoin specifically.





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