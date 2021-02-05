5/2/2021Miles Guo (Part 1): The CCP Paves the Way for the Collapse of Its Big Banks – Fellow Fighters Must Be Careful

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The CCP has recently been revealing the problems of the banks in China, which I have been saying for a year or two. The purposes of the CCP is to use scapegoats to cover up those who truly have emptied the banks, i.e., the kleptocrats, their families, and their illegitimate children. Meanwhile, the CCP is paving the way for the collapse of the big banks by treating the Lao Baixing like boiling frogs in warm water. Be careful of the CCP’s hooligan tactics and logic!