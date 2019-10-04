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Prepare Now - It is Happening, Look Past the Show w/ Harley Schlanger
Sarah Westall
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726 views • October 04, 2019
Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the globalist and central banker actions that are now taking place since their annual meeting last month. The Federal Reserve has been pumping $75 billion dollars a day into the economy since September 15th and will continue to do this until October 10th or later. We discuss what these actions really mean and connect the dots on these actions to the real economy, the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the Green New Deal, and other crazy developments we are witnessing every day. He also reiterates the point that we have to have courage and believe that we can turn this around. As a group, we have the power. This is an important interview, please share this with as many people as you can.

You can follow Harley Schlanger by signing up for his blog at https://harley.larouchepac.com/join or if you want to chat with him directly, you can email him @ [email protected]

Patreons can see the latest LaRouche report on the green new deal "‘CO2 Reduction’ Is a Mass Murder Policy Designed by Wall Street and the City of London" @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Consider supporting my channel on Patreon and receive free eBooks, research, interviews, and ongoing notifications of new shows @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

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Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com


MUSIC CREDITS: AudioBlocks Music License for Broad Media Use
paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
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