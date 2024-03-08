Create New Account
LORI KAUFFMAN - AMERICA NEEDS GOD FIRST
Patriot Strong
Lori wanted to be the change she wanted to see in her city. She ran a great campaign for state committee but was caught by surprise when Rolling Stone called her for an interview about something she said on a social media platform. Tune in and hear all about Lori's story!

americamoney launderingillegal immigrationbidenharrisdrug crisisinflationeducation systemchild traffikingboarder crisis

