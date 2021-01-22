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Can Art, Music, and Dance Help Heal Cancer? Healing Frequencies for DNA Repair | Clip from Episode 1 of "Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia" by The Truth About Cancer
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119 views • January 22, 2021
In this clip from “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA!”, Ty interviews Frank Cousineau to talk about the health benefits of dance, music, and art. Watch the full episode here: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine-ep1
Live from CCS Japan, Mr. Cousineau shares how art, healing music, and dance are demonstrated for their powerful health benefits. Doctors and scientists come together to share natural cancer therapies, and many of these include healthy, everyday protocols for the body, mind, and spirit.
“First, do no harm.” That is the oath of every doctor. And in continuing the mission behind natural health, we constantly seek to provide therapies that “do no harm”. Could healing music be one of the modalities we’re looking for? Watch the full video to see a live blood cell analysis before and after listening to Wholetones music. Not familiar with Wholetones or the power of healing frequencies for the body? Watch this video as our friend Michael Tyrrell explains how it works: [https://youtu.be/itfNOLYecU4].
And be sure to check out the full documentary series to watch the rest of the episode: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine-ep1
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
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Meet Frank Cousineau
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Frank Cousineau is president of the Cancer Control Society which disseminates information about alternative and complementary medicine. In 1980 Frank and his wife formed Life Support to supply alternative hospitals, clinics, and doctors with natural innovative products. In addition, he is a consultant to medical doctors and clinics specializing in alternative and complementary medicine.
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Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
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About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Live from CCS Japan, Mr. Cousineau shares how art, healing music, and dance are demonstrated for their powerful health benefits. Doctors and scientists come together to share natural cancer therapies, and many of these include healthy, everyday protocols for the body, mind, and spirit.
“First, do no harm.” That is the oath of every doctor. And in continuing the mission behind natural health, we constantly seek to provide therapies that “do no harm”. Could healing music be one of the modalities we’re looking for? Watch the full video to see a live blood cell analysis before and after listening to Wholetones music. Not familiar with Wholetones or the power of healing frequencies for the body? Watch this video as our friend Michael Tyrrell explains how it works: [https://youtu.be/itfNOLYecU4].
And be sure to check out the full documentary series to watch the rest of the episode: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine-ep1
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
------------------------------------
Meet Frank Cousineau
------------------------------------
Frank Cousineau is president of the Cancer Control Society which disseminates information about alternative and complementary medicine. In 1980 Frank and his wife formed Life Support to supply alternative hospitals, clinics, and doctors with natural innovative products. In addition, he is a consultant to medical doctors and clinics specializing in alternative and complementary medicine.
--------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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