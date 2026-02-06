BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE EARLY CHURCH Part 1: 40 Days with Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 24 hours ago

The men and women that followed Jesus had a different idea of what the Messiah should be due to the synagogue system’s mixture of the Kabbalah with the Old Testament. When Jesus started ministering with different miracles, it simply reinforced the faith of the disciples in Him as the Kabbalistic messiah.

All the signs and wonders were supernatural and they waited in vain for Jesus to drive out the Romans and re-establish the golden age of Israel as it had been with King Solomon. This is why Judas Iscariot tried to force Jesus into becoming the man described by the rabbis that would restore Israel to its place of prominence.

Even though the God-man spent forty days with His followers after the resurrection, they could not give up the Kabbalistic messiah concept so deeply ingrained in them. They struggled to reconcile the words of Jesus with the preconceived notions that still permeate Jews today.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2025/RLJ-1997.pdf

RLJ-1997 -- JANUARY 12, 2025

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
miraclesmessiahjesuskabbalahisraeljewsrabbisfaithresurrectionromanssupernaturalold testamentking solomonjudas iscariotsynagogue systemdiscipless kabbalistic messiahgod-man
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Ramon Tomey
Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

Belle Carter
Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Kevin Hughes
Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Zoey Sky
Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates&#8217; Epstein ties: &#8220;Unbelievable sadness&#8221; amid explosive allegations

Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates’ Epstein ties: “Unbelievable sadness” amid explosive allegations

Patrick Lewis
Chinese &#8220;smart vapes&#8221; exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Chinese “smart vapes” exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy