THE EARLY CHURCH Part 1: 40 Days with Jesus

The men and women that followed Jesus had a different idea of what the Messiah should be due to the synagogue system’s mixture of the Kabbalah with the Old Testament. When Jesus started ministering with different miracles, it simply reinforced the faith of the disciples in Him as the Kabbalistic messiah.

All the signs and wonders were supernatural and they waited in vain for Jesus to drive out the Romans and re-establish the golden age of Israel as it had been with King Solomon. This is why Judas Iscariot tried to force Jesus into becoming the man described by the rabbis that would restore Israel to its place of prominence.

Even though the God-man spent forty days with His followers after the resurrection, they could not give up the Kabbalistic messiah concept so deeply ingrained in them. They struggled to reconcile the words of Jesus with the preconceived notions that still permeate Jews today.

JANUARY 12, 2025

