LAWYER EXPLAINS | How I paid off $200k+ of student loans in 2 years

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I graduated from law school with over $200,000 in student loans. This video details exactly how I paid them off in under 2 years (exact numbers!) and my tips for how you can pay of your student loans faster.

Remember that refinancing your student loans isn’t always the best option, since you will lose many federal loan protections, so please research first before making a decision.

I graduated from law school with over $200,000 in student loans. I wanted to give you the strategies I used to pay off the student loans faster, save interest, negotiate down interest rates, and budget and keep track of expenses. In this video I also talk about refinancing student loans, why I chose to refinance mine, and how I saved money by refinancing.

The biggest thing to keep in mind is to actually set a payoff date. My other student loan video, which you can watch by clicking the link below, talks more about the process for setting a payoff date.

HOW I PAID OFF MY STUDENT LOANS IN 4 STEPS: https://youtu.be/t303xZd0Afg

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NOTE: This description contains some affiliate links, meaning that I may earn a minimal commission if you click through and use these links (at no additional cost to you).

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.