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White man elbows feral black in the back of the head until he is unconscious.
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71 views • December 03, 2021
White man elbows feral black in the back of the head until he is unconscious. The black had tried speaking to the White man's girlfriend in front of him. Blacks take a "fuk Timmy gon do" attitude towards White relationships. They will try to speak to your woman in front of you, like you aren't even there.
The White man is easily able to control the black on the ground. Instead of realizing his mistake and begging for mercy, the black tells the White man he's going to kill him. Threatening a man who has complete control over you, is a low IQ thing to do. The White man teaches him a lesson in respect, then walks away.
The White man is easily able to control the black on the ground. Instead of realizing his mistake and begging for mercy, the black tells the White man he's going to kill him. Threatening a man who has complete control over you, is a low IQ thing to do. The White man teaches him a lesson in respect, then walks away.
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