THE SONG OF SOLOMON, LOVE STORY OF CHRIST PART THREE, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—THE ULTIMATE LOVE STORY CONTINUES IN TODAY’S SHOW WITH SUSAN DAVIS AND I AND IT PROMISES TO BE BOTH CAPTIVATING AND DAZZLING AS WE DIG DEEPER INTO THIS WONDERFUL LOVE STORY OF CHRIST FOR HIS CHURCH. TODAY’S REVELATIONS WILL INCLUDE UNDENIABLE EVIDENCE OF THE RAPTURE AND OTHER INTRICATE DETAILS OF THE LIFE OF CHRIST EVEN BEFORE HE SET FOOT ON THIS EARTH. THIS IS ONE SHOW YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS AND WE ARE EXCITED TO SHARE THE HOLY SPIRIT’S WORDS WITH YOU!

Song of Solomon - Love Story of Christ - Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fPpL8moqEiGQSSBr7ggerK1

Jesus 24/7 Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu

You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-33-Song-of-Solomon-Love-Story-of-Christ---Part-3-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1cpb2h

Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless you!





