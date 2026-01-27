Tim Walz Again Calls ICE Nazis Hunting the Modern Anne Franks. CIVIL WAR Anyone?

Tim Walz, a.k.a. Tampon Tim, wants to play upon your emotions, and invokes Anne Frank, stating that ice is doing the same thing. The Nazis did in hunting down Anne Frank. All this is meant to do is to play on your sympathies, and radicalize you against the administration as they try to enforce federal law. It is pure evil.

