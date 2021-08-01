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Dissemble ~ Jezebel Hiding Brother Jonathan 7-25-21
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60 views • August 01, 2021
Another Very Clear & Profound Opening of Several Scriptures as The Gift of Teaching is being Exercised by Reason of Use !!! The Golden Calf was Expounded Upon and You Can Clearly See the DIRECT Correlation to James Rice / Maurice Spencer and Their Followers as to Making False witness brother Rg Stair Their Golden Calf. As Ole Ralph would Say, " Don't Overlook The Obvious " !!! May God Bless His Word to Your Hearts brothers and sisters through The True Ministers of Righteousness like You Hear on this Outreach !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://rgstair.com/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://rgstair.com/
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