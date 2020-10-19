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Weekly TarotScope October 19 to 25, 2020 Astrology Horoscope Full Moon in Taurus, Mercury Retrograde
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14 views • October 19, 2020
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This week we have 3 Major Arcana cards ~ The Fool, The Hierophant and The Magician...
Written TarotScope: https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/19/new-weekly-tarotscope-october-19-to-25-2020/
Also check out your Monthly TarotScope for October 2020 for Your Zodiac Sign ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/30/new-october-2020-monthly-tarotscopes-and-astrology-horoscopes/
It looks like this TarotScope is pointing us to our growth toward the upcoming Full Moon in Taurus and Mercury Retrograde!
Full Moon in Taurus October 31, 2020 Blue Moon Hunter's Moon ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/19/full-moon-in-taurus-october-31-2020-blue-moon/
New Moon in Libra October 16, 2020 grows toward this Full Moon in Taurus ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/12/new-moon-in-libra/
Mercury Retrograde in Scorpio and Libra ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
#fullmoon #mercuryretrograde #october2020
This week we have 3 Major Arcana cards ~ The Fool, The Hierophant and The Magician...
Written TarotScope: https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/19/new-weekly-tarotscope-october-19-to-25-2020/
Also check out your Monthly TarotScope for October 2020 for Your Zodiac Sign ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/30/new-october-2020-monthly-tarotscopes-and-astrology-horoscopes/
It looks like this TarotScope is pointing us to our growth toward the upcoming Full Moon in Taurus and Mercury Retrograde!
Full Moon in Taurus October 31, 2020 Blue Moon Hunter's Moon ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/19/full-moon-in-taurus-october-31-2020-blue-moon/
New Moon in Libra October 16, 2020 grows toward this Full Moon in Taurus ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/12/new-moon-in-libra/
Mercury Retrograde in Scorpio and Libra ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
#fullmoon #mercuryretrograde #october2020
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