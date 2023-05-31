Global Takeover: The United Nations Pushes for a Disturbing Power Grab





“Not only do we have to be concerned about the WHO, but now we have to be concerned about the UN itself,” lamented Dr. @NassMeryl.

“The United Nations has come out with its own suggestion [emergency platform] to give enormous power to the UN Secretary-General in the event of an emergency,” or global shock, reported Dr. Nass.





This includes pandemics, biological warfare, climate change, supply chain disruptions, cyberspace disruption, an outer space event, and an “unforeseen black swan event,” which means they want the right to declare an emergency for any unspecified event.





Watch the full episode with Dr. Meryl Nass, James Roguski, and Valerie Borek on #CHDTV:





https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/friday-roundtable/who-update--what-you-need-to-know/