David Icke's (READ DESCRIPTION!) Speech -English subtitles- on Freedom Rally - Birmingham UK Nov. 21, 2021

HOW ARE WE GOING TO WIN THIS "END GAME" BATTLE:



Violent Protests are always resulting to even more violence and thus even worse Police State... which is what the "ELITE" needs as an extra excuse for even more "measures" of Violent Authoritarian Imposition. Peoples' ONLY CHOICE is the PEACEFUL RESISTANCE!

PEOPLE'S ACQUIESCENCE IS THEIR POWER

THE "ELITE" HAVE NO POWER OF THEIR OWN! THEY JUST AND ONLY HAVE THE POWER WHICH WE OURSELVES HAVE BEEN GIVING THEM...

They are absolutely POWERLESS to Imposing ANYTHING on us UNLESS WE GIVE THEM OUR OWN POWER blindly...

For that reason and for achieving the best possible victorious results, peacefully and while being just at each and everyone's home:



Peacefully,

• STOP ACQUIESCING the SO CALLED "special - urgent legislation" which are blatantly violating both National Constitutions and International Law!

• STOP PAYING the Unconstitutional and 100% illegal Police State

• STOP USING the "smart" conveniences! the more you'll REJECT "smart" tech and Artificial Intelligence, the better! "Smart" and all those New World Order tech is their ultimate Tool - REMOVE it form their hands...

• STOP ACQUIESCING the SO CALLED "new normal"...

• Remain Human by all means!



"One Human family, One Heart, One Goal, FREEDOM !!!"



English subtitles - hard-coding on the original video and description text

Morpheus Platon

December 2, 2021