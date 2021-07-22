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Whistleblower Reveals Nearly 50,000 Americans Dead From COVID Shots Within 3 Days! Lawsuit Filed
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111 views • July 22, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz announced that an insider had come forward to reveal that 45,000 Americans had died within 3 days of taking the CONvid-1984 injections, but was on a different report than the CDC's VAERS report. Now, he's filed a lawsuit against the federal government. Additionally, a bombshell report from Dr. Jane Ruby was also released regarding booster shots. All this and more in this episode.
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