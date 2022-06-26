Abortion, the US Constitution, and the Bible

On June 24, 2022, the United State Supreme Court overruled the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision. Did the Court just take away a constitutional right? What does the US Declaration of Independence say about life and the purpose of government? Does human life begin at conception according to 95% of biologists surveyed? Does the Word of God teach that unborn humans are children? What does the Bible teach about the shedding of innocent blood? Are there biblical consequences for performing or condoning abortion? Dr. Thiel along with Steve Dupuie deals with the issues.





A written article of related interest is available titled "US Supreme Court rules states can decide about abortions: pro-abortionists continue violent threats and actions" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/us-supreme-court-rules-states-can-decide-about-abortions-pro-abortionists-continue-violent-threats-and-actions/