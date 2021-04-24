Wall Street Is Playing an Extremely Dangerous Game Now

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In the April 16, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that the United States is now playing an extremely dangerous game in Wall Street. The collapse of the stock market is just a matter of when and how many people will go bankrupt. He told people not to have a gambler’s mentality to ruin both their life and reputation.