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Welcome To The New World Order - Lockdown of The UnVaccinated [24.11.2021]
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41 views • November 25, 2021
News to Consider. Austria, UK, Australia and more to come...
I sincerely pray you are all well and at peace in Christ Jesus. I also want to let you know I'm posting videos on bitchute and to tell you I love you and I am praying for you. We are indeed in the last days and we know things are difficult for many of you. Please know we are praying for you and we know we have the petitions we desire of Him! So stand firm and keep your eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith!
His grace and peace be with you all!
Welcome To The New World Order - Lockdown The UnVaccinated
7,872 views Nov 24, 2021
Many Fish - 54.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hItsjfSUV6o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Source:
174 views Nov 24, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
711 subscribers
https://youtu.be/zMiaWLqec30
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
I sincerely pray you are all well and at peace in Christ Jesus. I also want to let you know I'm posting videos on bitchute and to tell you I love you and I am praying for you. We are indeed in the last days and we know things are difficult for many of you. Please know we are praying for you and we know we have the petitions we desire of Him! So stand firm and keep your eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith!
His grace and peace be with you all!
Welcome To The New World Order - Lockdown The UnVaccinated
7,872 views Nov 24, 2021
Many Fish - 54.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hItsjfSUV6o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Source:
174 views Nov 24, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
711 subscribers
https://youtu.be/zMiaWLqec30
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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