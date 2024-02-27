Create New Account
Former intelligence officer Josephine Guilbeau
Fritjof Persson
Former intelligence officer Josephine Guilbeau said that "Patriots, true patriots, that's who's here today" at the Israeli Embassy in solidarity with Aaron Bushnell. She quoted Bushnell's final words: "I will no longer be complicit in genocide” ❤️🇵🇸 https://t.co/Xk1BplvdPr

