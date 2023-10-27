⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - (21-27 October 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21-27 October 2023)

▫️ In the period from 21 to 27 Oct 2023, the Armed Forces of the RU FED have carried out 19 group strikes with precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against arsenals with artillery ammunition, storage sites for uncrewed boats, military airfield infrastructure, and POL bases.

Furthermore, the bases housing Ukrainian soldiers, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries were attacked and successfully neutralised. The strikes resulted in the complete annihilation of all designated targets.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have repelled 47 counter-attacks launched by the enemy over the past week and took better lines and positions by their professional efforts .

Aviation and artillery launched attacks at the AFU 25th air assault, 14th, 32nd, 41st mechanised, and 68th jaeger brigades close to Sinkovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), Sergeyevka and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, four ammunition and armament depots of the AFU were wiped out.

The enemy losses were more than 705 servicemen, one tank, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, as well as five field artillery guns.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled 45 attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 24th, 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades and the 15th National Guard Regiment.

The enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 1,020 troops, 20 armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and three guns.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces has repelled nine enemy attacks and inflicted fire damage on AFU 24th and 54th mechanised, and 77th Airmobile brigades near Mariynka, Kurdyumovka, Bogdanovka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to more than 2,055 servicemen, three tanks, 17 armoured fighting vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, and 16 field artillery guns in this direction.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces captured more favourable frontline positions and inflicted fire damage on the units of the AFU 58th motorised infantry, 72nd mechanised, 128th territorial defence brigades close to Staromayorskoye, Ugledar, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy have lost more than 885 servicemen, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, as well as four field artillery guns over this period.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Troops conducted intensive defensive operations, successfully repelling 19 attacks of assault groups of the AFU 65th and 118th mechanised, and 82nd air assault brigades near Verbovoye and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's total casualties reached more than 435 servicemen, 15 tanks, 17 armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and 17 field artillery guns.

As a result of preemptive measures taken by Russian forces and artillery fire assaults, the AFU have incurred losses of up to 485 troops killed and wounded, 11 field artillery guns, and 20 motor vehicles over the past week.

Within the operational area of the Zapad Group of Forces, as well as on the Soledar-Bakhmut and South Donetsk directions, Ukrainian military personnel are facing a significantly low level of morale and psychological distress.

▫️ During the week, a total of 54 Ukrainian servicemen, belonging to the 54th mechanised, 56th, 57th, and 58th motorised infantry, and 110th and 115th territorial defence brigades, have voluntarily surrendered to Russian forces and have been taken captive.

▫️ In addition, 208 Ukrainian UAVs have been shot down, along with 19 HIMARS and four Uragan projectiles, two ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, two Neptune anti-ship missiles, six HARM anti-radiation missiles, eight JDAM guided bombs, and one S-200 converted surface-to-surface missile over the past week.

▫️ Since 1 October 2023, Russia's fighter jets and air defence systems have shot down 31 airplanes and three helicopters: 20 MiG-29 airplanes, eight Su-25 ground-attack aircraft, one Su-24 bomber, two L-39 jet trainers, and three Mi-8 helicopters of Ukrainian Air Force.

📊 In total, 515 airplanes and 253 helicopters, 8,312 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,960 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,169 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,893 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,684 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.