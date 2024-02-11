Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Gaza War Former IDF officer discusses rules of engagement in Gaza breakingthesilence
channel image
alltheworldsastage
907 Subscribers
38 views
Published Yesterday

Israel Gaza War Former IDF officer discusses rules of engagement in Gaza breakingthesilence

Breaking the Silence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-_qKgPx6C0


קצין צנחנים שלחם ב"צוק איתן" מדבר בהוראות הפתיחה באש בעזה


Former IDF officer disscusses the rules of engagement in Gaza

Keywords
palestinegenocideforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket