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Jesse Lee Peterson Explains Why Democrats Must Be Removed From Power Or America Will Suffer
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70 views • May 11, 2021
Jesse Lee Peterson joins Owen for an in depth discussion about RINOS, the leftist agenda, and why the Democrat party is responsible for most of America's suffering today.
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