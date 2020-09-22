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PRISONS COSMIQUES
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17 views • September 22, 2020
https://www.andre-as.com/prisons-cosmiques.html
Cet ouvrage s’appuie essentiellement sur l’examen de clichés venant du télescope spatial Hubble. Au vu des découvertes de mégastructures aux confins de la Galaxie, la vérité pourrait être bien plus inquiétante : le Système solaire serait un enclos dépendant d’une sphère de Dyson extraterrestre, et nos gouvernements contrôlés par une civilisation dominante !
Cet ouvrage s’appuie essentiellement sur l’examen de clichés venant du télescope spatial Hubble. Au vu des découvertes de mégastructures aux confins de la Galaxie, la vérité pourrait être bien plus inquiétante : le Système solaire serait un enclos dépendant d’une sphère de Dyson extraterrestre, et nos gouvernements contrôlés par une civilisation dominante !
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