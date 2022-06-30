NATO expansion could prompt confrontation – China

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RT.
June 30, 2022
Political turmoil in Europe could spread east as the leaders of South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Japan attend a NATO summit, prompting China’s top diplomat to warn that enlargement of the bloc could spark a confrontation.
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