BLUE BEAM ALIEN PSYOP SEEDING !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interesting short video about the PSYOP of an Alien invasion for 23rd September. This date is also the Autumn/ Fall Equinox which fits in with the whole Satanic nature of the people pushing this. The imagery for this is everywhere, films, music, clothes, even underwear; this is not an accident.