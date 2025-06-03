Video of the Ukrainian BEK attack on the Crimean Bridge - part 2

A Ukrainian unmanned boat destroyed by a Russian Lancet drone during an attempted attack on the Crimean Bridge

The SBU carried out an underwater explosion terrorist attack in the area of ​​the Crimean Bridge.

The service reports that more than a ton of explosives were attached to one of the underwater supports of the bridge.

Judging by the footage, the bridge itself continues to function.

It was reported that its debris fell onto the road, causing the bridge to be closed for three hours, but

traffic was then resumed.

Dmitry Medvedev:

To all who are worried and waiting for retribution.

You need to worry - this is a normal person's quality. Retribution is inevitable.

At the same time, you should remember:

1. Our Army is actively advancing and will continue to advance. Everything that should explode will certainly explode, and those who should be exterminated will disappear;

2. The negotiations in Istanbul are not needed for a compromise peace on unrealistic conditions invented by someone, but for our speedy victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi government. This is the meaning of the Russian Memorandum, which was published yesterday.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Russian Glide Bombs Now Reach 95 km – Kharkov Prosecutor's Office

Russia has reportedly begun deploying aerial bombs equipped with extended-range glide modules (UMPK), dramatically increasing their strike reach.

"These FABs can now travel up to 95 kilometers, targeting not only Kharkov but also settlements further south," stated Borisenko, head of the Kharkov regional prosecutor's office.

