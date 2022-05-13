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It's Just Crack, Jack
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110 views • May 13, 2022
[Bidan]’s Crack Pipe Give-Away
* Pipes in smoking kits? That’s a conspiracy!
* Most safe-smoking kits do include crack pipes.
* Joe wants everyone to have access to crack pipes like his son Hunter.
• Yes, Safe Smoking Kits Include Free Crack Pipes. We Know Because We Got Them.
https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/yes-safe-smoking-kits-include-free-crack-pipes-we-know-because-we-got-them/
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 May 2022
* Pipes in smoking kits? That’s a conspiracy!
* Most safe-smoking kits do include crack pipes.
* Joe wants everyone to have access to crack pipes like his son Hunter.
• Yes, Safe Smoking Kits Include Free Crack Pipes. We Know Because We Got Them.
https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/yes-safe-smoking-kits-include-free-crack-pipes-we-know-because-we-got-them/
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 May 2022
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