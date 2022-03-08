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FIRST AID : How To keep A SMALL Injury from getting INFECTED. Bugging out with RFB -- PT. 5
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205 views • March 08, 2022
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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https://www.minds.com/RichieFromBoston RFB on MINDS.COM
RFB KICKED OFF VIMEO
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Help me help others as well as make much needed upgrades to my equipment and channel RFB Disclaimer: All works by RichieFromBoston are criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching and research. -All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed. -FAIR USE STATEMENT This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
FOR ALL THE GEAR I USE AND HAVE TESTED AND NOT DESTROYED CLICK: https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreak...
The point of views and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject."*****
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lwnbl... My pastimes and how to video’s
https://twitter.com/NULOOKREFINISH TWITTER
https://www.minds.com/RichieFromBoston RFB on MINDS.COM
RFB KICKED OFF VIMEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE_zF... RFB II BACKUP CHANNEL
MAKE ONE TIME DONATIONS paypal.me/RichieFromBoston
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL MONTHLY https://www.patreon.com/RichieFromBoston
Help me help others as well as make much needed upgrades to my equipment and channel RFB Disclaimer: All works by RichieFromBoston are criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching and research. -All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed. -FAIR USE STATEMENT This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
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