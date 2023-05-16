The Truth Matters

* If we can clean house and fire everyone involved, then at least we have some mechanism to fight back.

* They’ll do it again.

* Expect no apologies from these [deep state] people at all.

* Nothing is going to change without a massive house-cleaning.

* Durham Report: they never had a shred of evidence of collusion; and everybody knew it.

* If this isn’t a crime, then nothing is a crime.

* Things are about to get really scrappy — fire everybody!





The full episode plus accompanying articles are linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 16 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2o3vx0-it-was-a-coup-attempt-ep.-2012-05162023.html





• John Durham Releases Final Report, Concludes FBI Had No Verified Intel When It Opened Probe On Trump



• Top 10 Take-Aways From Durham Report

• Here’s Everything The FBI Deliberately Ignored To Get Trump In Russian Collusion Hoax



• IRS Removes Investigative Team From Hunter Biden Probe In Move Whistleblower Calls ‘Clearly Retaliatory’

