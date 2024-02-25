Create New Account
Steven D Kelley - Reiki Healing Level 1 Course - April 11-14, 2024 - BIOMED EXPO in LA
channel image
Truth Cat Radio Videos
483 Subscribers
25 views
Published 20 hours ago

Steven D Kelley - Reiki Healing Level 1 Course - April 11-14, 2024 - at the BIOMED EXPO in LA

Steven D Kelley - Reiki Healing - Short promo for the 5DEvent, April 11 - 14, 2024, BIOMED EXPO (1 of 4 Events all at 1 location), Los Angeles, California

BIOMED EXPO

Other topics and details about the upcoming event, then info about Steven D Kelley further down below:

Master Healers: Steven D. Kelley (Reiki Master Level 6)

& Benton Ryer (Esoteric Tsumi Shinto Healing Master)

Speaker’s BIO:

Page 1: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-speakers-page-1-2

Page 2: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-page-2-speakers (Steven's short BIO)

ALIEN EVENT, LOS ANGELES

COSMIC FLEET GATHERING EVENT, Expo/ Conference

APRIL 11-14, 2024, LAX SONESTA HOTEL

Website: https://alchemyevent.com/

https://Alienevent.com

ET DISCLOSURE, SECRET SPACE, AI REVOLUTION, UFOLOGY, ALIENTOLOGY & TECHNOLOGY

Amazing 4-day Disclosure event with over 1000 attendees, over 69 speakers with 8 Ballrooms covers 4 events with one ticket over 100 lectures, workshops, panels plus 49 Exhibits in Health and wellness and Technology, 2 nights of dinner Banquets with dance and networking, one tickets covers all for Alien Event/ BIOMED Health Expo/ AIEXPOCON & Alchemy event.

Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX, 5985 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

***TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-los-angeles-tickets-722917705317

Steven's EMAIL for correspondence is: [email protected] - To request the book PDF, healing request, Jedi request, or questions.

Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

Truth Cat Radio, is 100% listener supported, please give if you like Steven's content.

At PayPal enter to: [email protected] - Please give a gift as from a friend or family to support Truth Cat Radio.

Live Thursday Night Show is at: - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT. It plays there on a loop that week.

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley

