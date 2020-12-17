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This Is What We Need to Remember From History About Vaccines
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113 views • December 17, 2020
Remember the neurological damage from the swine flu that was showcased on 60 minutes in the 1970s? How about the H1N1 that affected a friend of mine to the point that he is now disabled? Why are we allowing history to repeat itself with these vaccines? Remember the New World Order? How does this tie in with their plan? I will explain it all in this video.
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