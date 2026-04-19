Nebraska This Weekend: Top Family Events & Spring Activities for April 17-19, 2026

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Discover exciting things to do in Nebraska this weekend with mild spring weather, science exhibits, baseball games, theater shows, and outdoor fun for all ages. Perfect for families seeking local entertainment and fresh air ideas.
List of Activities
Saturday, April 18–19, 2026 Weekend Events (Omaha Metro & Beyond):
- Nebraska Science Festival Free Public Expo – 9 a.m. to noon at The Durham Museum (Omaha): hands-on science displays and interactive learning for all ages.
- The Rose Theater – “The Great Race: The Story of the Chinese Zodiac” performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Omaha).
- Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians – Baseball game at Werner Park (Papillion) starting at 2:05 p.m., followed by post-game catch on the outfield grass.
- Tulip Festival – Outdoor spring blooms and scenery in Valley.
- Live Music: Cold – Concert at The Waiting Room Lounge (Omaha), doors 6 p.m., show 6:30 p.m.
- Lincoln Community Playhouse – Musical “Pippin” (Lincoln).
- University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks – Home college softball games (Omaha area).
- College Tennis Matches – Competitions in Omaha and Lincoln areas.
- Lilac Trail Tours – Guided spring flower walks at historical parks statewide.
- Community Clean-Up Efforts – Local volunteer clean-ups across the state.
- Garden Centers & Outdoor Spots – Popular for Arbor Day prep and spring planting.
- General Outdoor & Family Activities – Visiting parks, local markets, and spending time outdoors with family in 50s–68° weather.
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View the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#NebraskaWeekend #ThingsToDoNebraska #OmahaEvents #SpringInNebraska #FamilyFunNE
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