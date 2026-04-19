BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nebraska This Weekend: Top Family Events & Spring Activities for April 17-19, 2026
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • Yesterday

Discover exciting things to do in Nebraska this weekend with mild spring weather, science exhibits, baseball games, theater shows, and outdoor fun for all ages. Perfect for families seeking local entertainment and fresh air ideas.

 List of Activities 

Saturday, April 18–19, 2026 Weekend Events (Omaha Metro & Beyond):

- Nebraska Science Festival Free Public Expo – 9 a.m. to noon at The Durham Museum (Omaha): hands-on science displays and interactive learning for all ages.
- The Rose Theater – “The Great Race: The Story of the Chinese Zodiac” performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Omaha).
- Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians – Baseball game at Werner Park (Papillion) starting at 2:05 p.m., followed by post-game catch on the outfield grass.
- Tulip Festival – Outdoor spring blooms and scenery in Valley.
- Live Music: Cold – Concert at The Waiting Room Lounge (Omaha), doors 6 p.m., show 6:30 p.m.
- Lincoln Community Playhouse – Musical “Pippin” (Lincoln).
- University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks – Home college softball games (Omaha area).
- College Tennis Matches – Competitions in Omaha and Lincoln areas.
- Lilac Trail Tours – Guided spring flower walks at historical parks statewide.
- Community Clean-Up Efforts – Local volunteer clean-ups across the state.
- Garden Centers & Outdoor Spots – Popular for Arbor Day prep and spring planting.
- General Outdoor & Family Activities – Visiting parks, local markets, and spending time outdoors with family in 50s–68° weather.

Like, share, subscribe, and comment with your weekend plans!

View the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald 

#NebraskaWeekend #ThingsToDoNebraska #OmahaEvents #SpringInNebraska #FamilyFunNE

Keywords
eventsnebraskaweekend
Chapters

2:39End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

Mike Adams
The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

Mike Adams
A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

Zoey Sky
Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy