Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Sep 15, 2023





While the DOE, FBI, and CIA all now back the possibility of a lab leak pandemic scenario, a new study by Japanese researchers sheds light on the genetic investigation. Appearing to show human intervention in the creation of the Omicron variant, scientists may now be forced to factor synthetic creation into the discussion.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hxypo-stunning-analysis-were-omicron-variants-man-made.html