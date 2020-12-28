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Gonna miss the Rose Parade this year!
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11 views • December 28, 2020
Fly over of the B2 Stealth Bomber to start the Rose Parade - January 1, 2015 (oh the good old simpler days). Spent the night on the Parade route (brrrr quite chilly!)... On Colorado Blvd in Old Town Pasadena, CA. What an awesome sight indeed! AMERICAN MILITARY POWER in ALL it's power and Glory. DEFINITELY worth FIGHTING FOR! GOD always WINS. Trust in Him, not yourself, NOT Government, and NOT man. They have failed us BIG TIME and got us into this mess (evil and absolutely corrupt government & man that is).
May God bless, protect and strengthen you and your family during these very trying times! PRESS ON and Keep the Faith - This too shall pass!
May God bless, protect and strengthen you and your family during these very trying times! PRESS ON and Keep the Faith - This too shall pass!
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