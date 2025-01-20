National CCW Reciprocity - Protecting Women - Christy Clark

National CCW Reciprocity? What Would That Look Like?





Earlier this week, we reported on CRPA’s support for a national CCW reciprocity bill recently introduced in Congress. Similar bills have been introduced in the past, but the current political landscape provides greater optimism for its potential success this time around.





So what would that look like here in California? A national law mandating legal carry everywhere in a state that has gone to great lengths to make it illegal to carry almost anywhere? Well that would be quite an interesting scenario.





Kennedy, Cornyn introduce bill to protect concealed-carry rights





Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today joined Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and colleagues in introducing the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bill would allow individuals with concealed carry privileges in their home states to exercise those rights in any other state that allows concealed carry, so long as one exercises those rights within the limits of each respective state’s laws.





GOP-led House votes to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports





The House voted on Tuesday to pass a GOP-led bill that would ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports at federally funded schools and educational institutions.





The legislation is expected to next be taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate. The House vote was 218 to 206 with two Democrats voting in favor and one Democrat voting “present.” Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar of Texas were the two Democrats who voted for the bill and Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina was the present vote.





Zero House Democrats Vote to Protect Women’s Sports from Male Intrusion





Not a single Democratic member of the House voted Thursday in favor of legislation that would ban male athletes from competing in girl’s sports.





The bill passed along party lines with 219 Republicans voting in favor and 203 Democrats voting against.





https://www.yahoo.com/news/zero-house-democrats-vote-protect-162459886.html





How Trump Will Roll Back Climate and Energy Policy on Day One





There are 50 to 100 expected executive orders on Trump’s first day in office. Many will focus on boosting fossil fuels and reversing climate policy





https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-trump-will-roll-back-climate-and-energy-policy-on-day-one/





Christy Clark says she won’t run in Liberal leadership race





Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark said Tuesday she will not run in the race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the federal Liberal Party.





https://globalnews.ca/news/10957761/christy-clark-out-of-liberal-leadership-race/









Venezuela





Venezuelans continued to suffer repression and a humanitarian crisis. More than 270 political prisoners are behind bars. About 19 million people are in need, unable to access adequate health care and nutrition. More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have fled the country, generating one of the largest migration crises in the world.





https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2024/country-chapters/venezuela