© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể - This man is 💯 correct in his response to a liberal who says farming is a dying industry and to let it die. Without farming, your way of life doesn’t get to exist. If farming's a "dying industry," feed yourself. Toss your grocery food, cotton/wool clothes, soap, toothpaste, makeup, bedding, paints, glues, and car fuel, all farm byproducts. Raise your own cattle, crops, and sheep; spin your own fabric; make your own soap.
Source: https://x.com/TheThe1776/status/2001352545739117038
Thumbnail: https://x.com/JoePavone4/status/2001364428579836395