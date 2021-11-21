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ADVERSE REACTION SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP
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94 views • November 21, 2021
If you listened to people who were warning you, if you took the time to find out more, you wouldn't be in this situation right now, I am sorry for your husband, but you should've listened, you won't buy a car unless you had it serviced,
Stop using the Communist platform, I know they are more or less the same, but the Chinese have been censoring for decades.
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/advcensor:0 | SixthSense channel
Stop using the Communist platform, I know they are more or less the same, but the Chinese have been censoring for decades.
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/advcensor:0 | SixthSense channel
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