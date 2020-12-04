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Who will you run to
Miss Shelley
Miss Shelley
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35 views • December 04, 2020
The footage in this video is our history. According to Revelations in the Bible, it is also our future. I tried to present this video in a respectful manner. Prayers to those who have lost loved ones during these tragedies.

I worked on this video but all Glory goes to...Jesus Christ! I've always loved Heart & music. I've always wanted to make movies or videos. But not until I found out why we are here in this world. Not until I started asking Him questions. Not until I started searching for His path did I Truly understand why we are here. Our God given Divine purpose.
It's not about us...Its Truly all about him....
And loving our brothers and sisters.
Forgiveness to everyone (Even our enemies)
Daily repentance (To keep our garments spotless)
Carrying our Cross (Telling others about Him)
I know he brought this song to my mind..
I don't know why he chose me to make this video as
I am struggling with sin (backsliding)
Any Prayers for me welcome.
I pray this video will Bless all who watch it
Jesus is coming very very soon...
Tribulation is coming very very soon..
I hope any lost sheep will accept Jesus into their hearts (by praying the sinners prayer)
He's says (I tell you this because I love all my sheep)
Doesn't want one No not one to be lost...
May We all find the path few find...
May We all endure to the end.
No copyright fringe intended...

Connect with me on my discord: https://discord.gg/2NJQzQz
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ndWFDhAPTClz/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user105430314
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy