White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1965 - Jacqueline Lard Amy Baker - Report on the breakthrough

Jacqueline’s body was discovered in a wooded area underneath a pile of discarded carpet. Amy was driving to her parent’s home, when she ran out of gas. She was walking to the Exxon station to get gas to bring back, when Harrison attacked her. He raped her, before strangling her to death, then dumping her body in the woods. Harrison was linked to both crimes over 35 years later by DNA evidence.